Sudan: Faisal Meets UNESCO Delegation

10 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Miniter of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammad Saleh met, Thursday, at his office, a delegation representing the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), headed by the Director of the organization's office in Khartoum, Pvel Kroupkine to discuss the information and cultural issues of mutual interest.

The minister has briefed the UNESCO official on the plans of the ministry to reform information policies and laws, especially, what concerns freedom of press and safety of the pressmen.

