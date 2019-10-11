Zimbabwe: Varsity Reinstates Suspended Consultants

11 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)

University of Zimbabwe has reinstated two senior consultants who were suspended on Tuesday for allegedly breaching their contracts of employment.

The decision to reinstate them was reached after marathon engagements on Wednesday between UZ, Zimbabwe Medical Hospital Association (Zima) and the Department of Surgery at the College of Health Sciences.

Mr Bothwell Mbuwayesango and Dr David Chimuka, the concerned senior consultants were also engaged in some of the meetings.

UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo told The Herald yesterday that no report of lessons disruption had been reported by end of day.

However, he dismissed allegations that the university had victimised the senior consultants arguing that its decision was part of their internal processes of monitoring how staff were discharging their duties.

"University of Zimbabwe lecturers are not on strike and we expect them to deliver their duties normally. I want to decouple what is happening in the broader health delivery system with what the UZ consultants are expected to do. They can offer their services elsewhere, but that is a different contract from the UZ contract, but as they do that they should not compromise their obligation to deliver what UZ expects from them," said Prof Mapfumo.

