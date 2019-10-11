Malawi: Dodma Endorses 2019 Warm Heart Profession Golf Tour

Malawi's Department of Disaster Management (DoDMA) has endorsed the 2019 Warm Heart profession golf Tour which Professional Golfers Association of Malawi (PGAMW) will host from November 14-16 at Lilongwe Golf Club.

The Tour is being organised under the theme 'Teeing-off for a Malawi Resilient to Climate-related Hazards and Disasters, which DoDMA says is in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number 13 target 1.

It is also in line with the Malawi Growth and Development Strategy III and the Malawi National Climate Change Policy.

"As a government department mandated to coordinate disaster risk management in Malawi, we find the social and corporate responsibility component of the event in line with our responsibility and the Malawi Social Support Strategy of 2012," says a letter from DoDMA that gives credence for PGAMW towards potential sponsors.

"It is against this background that DoDMA recommends PGAMW to all respective individuals and organisations willing to work with them in the 2019 Warm Heart Pro Tour by way of partnership or any other means deemed fit."

PGAMW president Patridge Shycal says they very much appreciate this support from government and looks forward to having as many sponsors as possible.

"We guarantee our prospective partners or sponsors' visibility and value for money," Shycal said.

He said by partnering with PGAMW through sponsorship in the international tournament, organizations will not only assist in promoting the game of golf, but also increase visibility of their products and services through various advertisement channels that will be made available throughout the week of the tour.

"This shall enhance their social legitimacy through the social responsibility package attached to the tournament. We have embarked on serious marketing drive to sell the agenda and see how many corporates can partner wit us."

Shycal also said they PGAMW has also upgraded their website, http://me-pga.comon which pros can register to play this year where sponsors can also access partnership forms.

In its second edition, the Tour attracts pros from African PGAs as well those outside the continent.