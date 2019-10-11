Mozambique: Police Fingered in Mozambique Poll Observer's Murder

11 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Arimando Domingos

Maputo — TWO Mozambican senior police officers have been suspended after law enforcers' implication in the murder of an election observer this week.

Police chief, Bernardino Rafael, ordered the suspensions after it emerged some officers were allegedly behind the killing of Anastancio Matavele, director of the Forum of Non-governmental Organisations for Gaza (FONGA).

Alfredo Macuacua, commander of the Riot Police of Gaza, and Tudelo Guirrugo, head of the Special Forces in the province, have been suspended.

It is alleged the officers under their command shot at Matavele's car as he drove after a training session for election observers in the southern Xai-Xai city.

Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch (HRW), said authorities should ensure a prompt and impartial investigation to ensure justice for Matavele and accountability for those responsible.

"The apparent involvement of police in killing an election observer is a chilling development that casts a dark shadow over the Mozambican elections," he said.

Orlando Mudumane, Mozambican police spokesperson, was quoted as saying police were investigating five occupants of a vehicle from which bullets were allegedly fired.

Four of the men, he said, were members of the national police force.

Two of them were killed on the spot as the vehicle crashed as it sped away after Matavele was shot.

A third man was receiving medical treatment after police officers detained him. Two other occupants of the car fled the scene.

An escalation of violence is threatening national elections scheduled for Tuesday next week.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Mozambique
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.