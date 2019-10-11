Nigerian Army Rescues Six Kidnapped Students

11 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have rescued six students of Government Day Secondary School Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State abducted on their way to school on Thursday morning.

The Deputy Director Public Relations of 1Division Nigeria Army Kaduna, Ezindu Idimah, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Kaduna.

Mr Idimah, a colonel, also revealed that three motor boys were rescued while four suspected bandits were neutralised by the troops.

"The Troops who were on routine patrol in the general area received information from a reliable source that some bandits terrorising the Abuja-Kaduna highway have waylaid some students on their way to school and abducted them.

"Troops immediately swung into action and gave the bandits a hot chase. On sighting the troops, the bandits engaged them in a firefight but had to surrender to the superior firepower of the troops.

"Following the firefight, one of the bandits was neutralised while the rest scampered into different directions of the forest with gun shot wounds."

He explained that all the students abducted by the bandits were rescued safely and re-united with their families.

Mr Idimah added that one AK47 rifle with seven rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a pump action gun with ten cartridges were recovered by the troops.

According to him, the troops are currently combing the entire forest in search of the bandits.

"In a related development, troops also dealt decisively with bandits in an ambush at Soho Gaya in Chikun Local Governmment Area at about 10 am this morning.

"During the ambush, two bandits were neutralized while one riffle was recovered.

"Additionally, at about 10:45 a.m., troops pursued bandits into one of the forests in Chukun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

"During the pursuit, one of the bandits was neutralized while 2 AK 47 riffles, one pump action and 3 Magazines were recovered.

"The success recorded has buoyed up troops morale who expressed enthusiasm in sustaining the onslaught against the bandits and other criminal elements within the Division Area of Responsibility," Mr Idimah stated.

NAN

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.