Kenya: Plane Operated By Silverstone Crashes After Take-Off From Wilson Airport

11 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — A plane operated by Silverstone Air crashed outside Wilson Airport on Friday shortly after take-off.

Several passengers were rushed to various city hospitals after sustaining injuries in the 9am incident.

The aircraft was heading to Mombasa, according to airport officials.

The operator issued a statement at 10am on Friday conforming the incident. The budget airline said the plane, a Fokker 50 registered as 5Y-IZO, was operating the Wilson Airport - Mombasa - Lamu - Mombasa -Wilson Airport route.

"The passengers and the crew have all been safely disembarked and we're currently with the relevant authorities to assess the situation," Silverstone Air assured.

The Kenya Airports Authority ( KAA) also issued a statement confirming the incident.

The civil airports operator said there were no casualties from the crash.

"Jambo, we wish confirm that we have had an incident at Wilson Airport this morning involving a Silverstone aircraft destined for Lamu Airstrip via Mombasa Airport. No fatalities reported. Please standby for more information on this incident," KAA tweeted.

