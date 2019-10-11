Kenya: Second Suspect Charged With Murder of Golf Organizer Tob Cohen

Nairobi — Peter Karanja, a co-accused in businessman Tob Cohen's murder was charged on Friday after the court confirmed he was mentally fit to stand trial.

Karanja denied killing Cohen jointly with the Dutch tycoon's wife Sarah Wairimu.

The court will convene next Thursday to hear Karanja's application for bail with an application by the prosecution to consolidate his case with Wairimu's set for hearing on November 12.

Justice Stella Mutuku, who presided over the court session on Friday granted Wairimu Sh2 million bail with an additional requirement that she keeps off her matrimonial home and avoid contacting witnesses in the case.

She was also ordered to deposit her passport in court.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Mutuku said the prosecution had not persuaded the court that Wairimu's release will jeopardize the murder trial.

The prosecution had also argued that Wairimu could abscond court if released since she had no fixed abode, her matrimonial home in Kitisuru having been place under police watch.