Kenya: Sarah Wairimu Freed On Sh2mn Bail After Spending 43 Days in Custody Over Cohen's Murder

Nairobi — A Nairobi court on Friday ordered the release of Sarah Wairimu, the key suspect in the murder of Jewish golfer Tob Cohen, on Sh2mn cash bail, ending her incarceration that lasted 43 days.

Justice Stella Mutuku allowed Wairimu's bail application with an additional requirement that she keeps off her matrimonial home and avoids contacting witnesses in the case.

She was also ordered to deposit her passport in court.

In her ruling, Lady Justice Mutuku said the prosecution had not persuaded the court that Wairimu's release will jeopardize the murder trial.

The prosecution had also argued that Wairimu could abscond court if released since she had no fixed abode, her matrimonial home in Kitisuru having been place under police watch.

The home was declared a crime scene after Cohen's body was discovered in an underground water tank on September 13.

Wairimu was arrested by police on August 28, a few days before Cohen's body was discovered in their residence.

She was formally charged with murder on October 3 after the court resolved a dispute between the prosecution and her lawyer Philip Murgor who they had argued was still a State prosecutor and search could not litigate as a defence counsel.