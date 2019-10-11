Liberia: Choked?

opinion

The spleen-driven scourge in the embodiment of the widely debated war crime court's establishment in Liberia continues to attract views from the pros and cons, and despite the vivid simmering reflection of harbored fear by the perceived targeted warlords; President George M. Weah's recent deliberation at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) about setting up of the war crime court, did not only send mixed-signals, but also gravely choked the quest and aspiration of peace with justice.

For back, the staunch opposition leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) now President, Dr. Weah and his political organization were the trail blazers for the establishment of a war crime court in Liberia to try all those culpable for their gruesome roles in the notorious so-called civil war that claimed the lives of 250,000 people; is now thundering with a pathetically-inspiring quizzical question: why now; speedily divorces the previous tune, and while dropping the war crime court expedition like hot broken fruit cake; the hope of peace without justice has quashed the spirit of "there can be no genuine peace without appropriate justice" being given its day on the stage of time, pundits observed.

According to many discouraged pundits who also registered their dismay upon listening to President Weah's address to the UNGA specifically on the war crime court being erected in Liberia noted that the position adopted by the Liberian Chief Executive at the eleventh hour, glaring shows that he, his government and the frightened warlords are now singing from the same hymn sheet which according to them, is too troubling.

They added that besides stressing that the latter (war crime court) is not his government's immediate priority rather to fix the badly ailing and non-responsive economy and ensure massive development for the country and people are what attract his interest and attention speak volume considering what then is the nationalistic significance about the communication to the Legislature seeking advice for the most talked about establishment of the war crime court also places his (Weah's) sincerity in a 'choke-hole'.

Of late, one of the renowned warlords, now a Senator of Nimba County and Evangelist, Mr. Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ) lamented on behalf of his colleagues that Liberian Warlords were warning citizens and the world-at-large about toying with the establishment of war crime court in Liberia because it will not work.

It can be recalled One of Liberia's former renowned and most feared warlords during the 14-year senseless civil war which witnessed ruthless carnage and reckless mayhem leaving over 250 thousand murdered, while thousands badly wounded and handicapped, (erstwhile) Field Marshall Prince Y. Johnson (PYJ) has sounded a stern warning that those who are threating Liberian civil war generals with the establishment of a war crime in the country or elsewhere to be cognizant that any attempt to touch one of them is tantamount to touching all of them.

According to Mr. Prince Y. Johnson who is now Senator of Nimba County, he was responding to all his detractors including the agents and advocates of the establishment of a war crime court who continue to lash out against his persistent and consistent outburst about the war crime court scare when he is not the only warlord in the country; to now be thoroughly informed that he has been playing such role because he has been appointed by the others(Liberian warlords) to be their spokesman regarding issues bordered on the war crime court saga and their indictment.

In his sermon delivered on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his established church in Monrovia, Senator Johnson also an Evangelist of the Gospel of Jesus Christ explained that all the former faction leaders excluding the jailed for 50-year warlord Charles Ghankay Taylor of the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL), met at his (PYJ's) house although he did not say when, and drafted a joint-resolution spelling out that if anyone or force touches one of them it means that it is all of them that person or establishment has touched.

Sen. Johnson noted that present at the meeting were all faction leaders beginning with Grand Gedeh County's Representative George S. Boley of LPC; former Foreign Minister Thomas Yaya Nimely of MODEL; SekouDamatehConneh of LURD, Alhaji V. G. Kromah of ULIMO-K including himself, Nimba County's Senator Prince Y. Johnson of the INPFL

He added that during the meeting and drafting of the joint-resolution, he (PYJ) was picked as spokesman of the group and Nimely as the secretary-general.

Meanwhile, the country's civil war began in 1989, when Charles Taylor returned to Liberia from neighboring Ivory Coast. He brought with him a force of 100 rebels - the National Patriotic Front of Liberia (NPFL)- seeking to oust the repressive regime of the then-president, Samuel Doe.

A rival warlord, Prince Yormie Johnson, seized, tortured and executed Doe in front of video cameras in September 1990. But the demise of Doe's corrupt, abusive regime failed to bring about stable democratic government.Johnson and Mr. Taylor turned on each other, plunging Liberia into seven years of civil war.

The west African peacekeeping force, ECOMOG, eventually stepped in. Mr. Johnson accepted asylum in Nigeria, and Mr. Taylor finally found himself in a position to hold elections in July 1997, despite his failure to secure the entire country.

Over the last 14 years of on-again, off-again fighting, over 200,000 Liberians have died. Another 1.5 million have been forced to flee their homes.

A West African peacekeeping force - expected eventually to total between 3,000 and 5,000 troops - is the vanguard. Nigeria deployed an advance force of about 200 troops on August 4 to secure Monrovia's airport and set up a base of operations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UN security council approved a multinational force on August 1, with plans for UN peacekeepers to take over in few months.

Again, rebel forces backed by neighboring countries fought to oust Liberia's warlord-turned-president, Charles Taylor.

Two main rebel groups succeeded in pinning Mr. Taylor's government into a final stronghold: the capital, Monrovia. At least 1,000 civilians have died in the past two months of intense fighting.

His contributions to rebels in Sierra Leone fueled a bitter civil war in that country. His main ally, the Revolutionary United Front, has been accused of widespread torture and sexual assault. In June, a UN-backed court indicted Mr. Taylor for crimes against humanity during the civil war in Sierra Leone.

Guinea and Ivory Coast have similar complaints. All three countries have repaid the favor by supporting rebels inside Liberia.Two rebel groups from different tribal backgrounds then controlled most of Liberia.

The Liberians United for Reconciliation and Democracy (LURD) grew out of Mr. Taylor's old foes from the 1990-1996 civil war. Sheltered by Guinea and Sierra Leone, LURD launched its attack on Monrovia after taking the northern third of the country.

The Movement for Democracy in Liberia (MODEL), supported by Ivory Coast, emerged later and took the southern third of the country.