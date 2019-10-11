Malawi: Peter Banda Wins 'Player of the Month' Award - BB Fan Claims K1.5 M Prize

Barely few days after scooping Man of the Match during the Blantyre derby last Saturday, football boy wonder Peter Banda of Nyasa Big Bullets has won the Supporters' Player of the Month potty for the month of September.

The accolade comes after he had failed to win during the previous two nominations. He becomes the first Bullets player and fourth player to win the award since its launch in June this year.

Banda, who amassed a total of 1821, outclassed other four players that were shortlisted in the month of September. The player is known for tormenting opponents with his sharp shooting, dribbling and pin-point passing.

Unveiling the winner in Blantyre, Sobhuza Ngwenya, TNM's Head of Brand and Communications said the award is improving the game of football.

"This is a unique award created to recognize the efforts and impact of players to their teams. Players contribute to their teams in manyways.Therefore,the award helps players to remain strong, determined, positive and focused," said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said that the long-time league sponsor is impressed with the supporter's participation in the voting exercise.

"Supporters are significant in the game of football. They energize the game. Through the award, we initiate the positive engagement with the league. Supporters' response has been overwhelming because they are voting in large numbers to help their outstanding player win," he said.

He encouraged supporters to continue participating in the award category to appreciate players' investment in dedication and hustle on the field of play.

Reacting to the news, the midfielder expressed gratitude to supporters for the votes.

"I am short of words; it's a great honor. There are many other good players in TNM Super League who have played good football. A big thank you to supporters for recognizing my skills, it is a big motivation," said Banda.

Other nominees for the month of September were Muhammad Sulumba of Civil Sporting FC who got 220 votes, ChifuniroMpinganjira of Dwangwa UnitedFC got 152 votes, China Chirwa of TN StarsFC amassed 40 and NdaonaDaisi of Kamuzu BarracksFC who got 27 votes.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mandala a Nyasa Big Bullets supporter has emerged monthly winner for the K1.5 million prize.