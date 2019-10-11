Malawi: Peter Banda Wins 'Player of the Month' Award - BB Fan Claims K1.5 M Prize

11 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Barely few days after scooping Man of the Match during the Blantyre derby last Saturday, football boy wonder Peter Banda of Nyasa Big Bullets has won the Supporters' Player of the Month potty for the month of September.

The accolade comes after he had failed to win during the previous two nominations. He becomes the first Bullets player and fourth player to win the award since its launch in June this year.

Banda, who amassed a total of 1821, outclassed other four players that were shortlisted in the month of September. The player is known for tormenting opponents with his sharp shooting, dribbling and pin-point passing.

Unveiling the winner in Blantyre, Sobhuza Ngwenya, TNM's Head of Brand and Communications said the award is improving the game of football.

"This is a unique award created to recognize the efforts and impact of players to their teams. Players contribute to their teams in manyways.Therefore,the award helps players to remain strong, determined, positive and focused," said Ngwenya.

Ngwenya said that the long-time league sponsor is impressed with the supporter's participation in the voting exercise.

"Supporters are significant in the game of football. They energize the game. Through the award, we initiate the positive engagement with the league. Supporters' response has been overwhelming because they are voting in large numbers to help their outstanding player win," he said.

He encouraged supporters to continue participating in the award category to appreciate players' investment in dedication and hustle on the field of play.

Reacting to the news, the midfielder expressed gratitude to supporters for the votes.

"I am short of words; it's a great honor. There are many other good players in TNM Super League who have played good football. A big thank you to supporters for recognizing my skills, it is a big motivation," said Banda.

Other nominees for the month of September were Muhammad Sulumba of Civil Sporting FC who got 220 votes, ChifuniroMpinganjira of Dwangwa UnitedFC got 152 votes, China Chirwa of TN StarsFC amassed 40 and NdaonaDaisi of Kamuzu BarracksFC who got 27 votes.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mandala a Nyasa Big Bullets supporter has emerged monthly winner for the K1.5 million prize.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.