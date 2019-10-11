Ghana: Keep Out CSE From Ghanaian Society - NCPHSRFV

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values (NCPHSRFV) yesterday passed a seven-point resolution asking that the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) be completely kept out of all schools, communities and the entire Ghanaian society.

It argued that the introduction of the CSE by its promoters was a covert and overt way to plant and brainwash Ghanaians to accept the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersexual (LGBTQI) agenda.

The coalition is made up of traditional leaders, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Scripture Union, the Coalition of Muslim Organisations (COMOG), Child Evangelism Fellowship and Atta Mills Institute among others.

Reading the seven-point resolution after the engagement Moses Foh- Amoaning, Executive Secretary and Spokesperson for the Coalition, demanded that all international and local governmental and non-governmental agencies like the United Nations Population Funds (UNFPA) and International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), acting through its local affiliate Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG), Family Health International engaged in the schools and communities with clear intention of dissemination of CSE should stop all their activities immediately.

Mr Foh-Amoaning said it was time to engage in broad consultation with faith-based organisations, parents and teacher unions in the development of a new holistic, vibrant, indigenous Ghanaian curriculum that would be anchored on the values and cultural values of Ghanaians.

According to him, the establishment of the broad based consultative stakeholder's national dialogue process is to carve out a comprehensive afro-centric national response to the world wide LGBTQI grand agenda through legal scientific, theological and educational perspective of issues at stake.

"From the resolutions gathered from the series of national stakeholders dialogue series, we can formulate a holistic legislative and policy framework as a response to the LGBTQI World Wide Agenda," he said.

Mr Foh-Amoaning said there was the need to also develop a road map and time schedules for legislative and policy activities by the three arms of government to ensure that the crusade of battling the emerging social canker was well coordinated.

The coalition therefore called for a bi-partisan and political approach towards attaining the objectives set out in the resolutions saying that "all political, religious, traditional, local community and opinion leaders within the country should in all their actions, words and deeds seek to uphold our Ghanaian moral and cultural values system that is fundamentally opposed to the Western European view of glorifying and glamorising the LGBTQI phenomenon as an acceptable lifestyle."

"That we in Ghana and Africa and the Muslim Arab world believe that the LGBTQI phenomenon is a physiological, psycho-social, and biological coupled with medical conditions that can be addressed by employing a range of counselling methods and spiritual solutions',' the spokesperson for the Coalition stated.

It therefore urged the government to work together with other African countries to consolidate Africa's position on the LGBTQI phenomenon to have a legal framework and position on the issues within Sub-regional and regional organisations such as the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and the African Union (AU).

The Coalition also asked government to network and cooperate with the Muslim and Arab World, Asia, Latin America and the West to change the current lopsided approach of the United Nations and its agencies which have now become a variable propaganda tool for circulating and super-imposing LGBTQI positions on an unsuspecting world.