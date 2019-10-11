Tanzania: Glowing Tribute As Veteran Journalist Lobulu Laid to Rest

10 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Edward Qorro in Arusha

FORMER professional colleagues, politicians and close friends have eulogized the late William Nicholaus Lobulu as an icon in the media fraternity.

Speaking separately ahead of the former scribe's burial today, media practitioners and politicians described the fallen veteran journalist as a committed professional who always remained true to the profession.

"He was a committed journalist who never shied away from reporting the truth, Arusha has lost one of its best citizens," said Mr Daniel Ole Njoolay, former Arusha Regional Commissioner.

Former International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) Information Officer, Mr Danford Mpumilwa remembered the late Lobulu as a media titan who strove for professionalism and ethical practices in the field.

"He was meticulous in his written language, and was also strict, unassuming and soft spoken" opined the veteran journalist who is now based in Njombe Region.

Mr Mpumilwa further credited the deceased for playing a pivotal role in establishing the pioneer regional press club in Tanzania, the Arusha Press Club (APC) and the subsequent Union of Tanzania Press Clubs (UTPC).

"In a nutshell, he was an inspirational journalist to all and sundry. Many have been mentored by this eminent scholar and scribe," he added.

Mr Lobulu who passed away in the early hours of Sunday after a short illness will be remembered by his colleagues for his dedication and passion for the media profession.

Mr Wence Mushi, a veteran journalist and now a media and communications director at Internews, described the late Lobulu as a dedicated brother in the profession.

To Mr Elishilia Kaaya, the Managing Director of the Arusha International Conference Center (AICC), said the late scribe was a humble and a down to earth person.

"It was so easy to relate and hang around with him due to his personal attributes."

Former Information Assistant with the US embassy in Tanzania, Ms Halima Mbaruku eulogized Mr Lobulu as a quite, soft spoken gentleman, with mastery in feature writing.

Mr Alpha Nuhu, who worked with the late journalist in the 70s during the heydays of the defunct Tanzania News Agency (SHIHATA), described the deceased as an avid reader who personified the profession.

The late Lobulu who will be buried today at his family's cemetery at Sanawari area, leaves behind a widow, three children and a grandson.

