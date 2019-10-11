Tanzania: Coffee Processing Plants Set to Be Established in Three Regions

10 October 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

AS part of initiatives to help the fifth phase government industrialise, Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Society (Amcos) expects to set up coffee processing plants in Shinyanga, Simiyu and Geita early next year.

The envisaged three pilot plants are set to be opened by Kahama Cooperative Union (KCU) in Shinyanga, Chato Cooperative Union (CKU) in Geita and Simiyu Cooperative Union (SCU) in Simiyu.

Speaking during an interview, Assistant Registrar of Cooperative Societies and Head of Marketing and Investment Section at Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC) Edward Massawe said the developments had been prompted by President John Magufuli's efforts to boost the performance of cooperative societies in the country.

He said since ascending to power, the fifth phase government had so far demonstrated it had political will to boost the performance of cooperative societies in the country, saying such efforts had started producing good results.

Mr Massawe insisted that cooperative unions were vital to help push for different sectors of the economy, especially the agricultural sector on which the national economy hinged.

"Farmers in different parts of the country are busy forming cooperatives societies. This is after realising that the system is friendly to them so they can benefit from the unions more than working as individuals," he noted.

He explained that cooperative societies were good at solving problems that often haunted farmers, especially availability of capital, inputs and lobbying for markets and better prices, he said adding: "For instance, through cooperative unions, members benefit from bulk procurement and the system makes them stand a better stance to lobby for better prices for their goods."

However, apart success in the performance of unions he said the private sector, however, still faced some challenges.

"Some of the challenges haunting cooperative societies include lack of public awareness and inadequate the number of cooperative officers from regional to districts levels," he said.

Guided by the Tanzania Cooperative Act No of 2013 and supervised by the government through the Tanzania Cooperative Development Commission (TCDC), the performance of cooperative societies in the country was said to gain momentum on a daily basis.

Read the original article on Daily News.

