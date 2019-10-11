Kenya: Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda Inflation Rates Down, Says NBS

THE annual headline inflation rates for Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda for the month of September, 2019 dropped compared to the corresponding period in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

Addressing a press conference in Dodoma, NBS Acting Director of Population, Census and Social Statistics Ruth Davison said Tanzania's annual headline inflation rate for September, 2019 slightly decreased to 3.4per cent from 3.6 per cent recorded in August 2019.

She said the decrease of the headline inflation explained that the speed of price change for commodities for the year ending September, 2019 had decreased compared to the speed of price change recorded for the year ending August, 2019.

In comparison with other East African countries of Kenya and Uganda she said the annual inflation rate in Kenya decreased to 3.83 per cent in September, 2019 from 5.00 per cent recorded in August, 2019.

In Uganda, the annual headline inflation rate decreased to 1.9per cent from 2.1percent recorded in August, 2019.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) measures the change over time in the cost of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by a representative sample of households in Tanzania.

A basket includes a list of 278 goods and services of which 97 are food and non-alcoholic beverages and 181 are nonfood items being priced on a monthly basis.

According to Ms Davison, the overall index went up to 115.92 per cent in September, 2019 from 112.12 per cent recorded in September, 2018.

He added that the food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate increased to 4.0 per cent from 3.7 per cent recorded in August, 2019.

"The annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away from home for September, 2019 has slightly increased to 5.1 per cent from 5.0 per cent in August 2019," she noted.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in September, 2019 had decreased to 3.1 per cent from 3.5 per cent recorded in August, 2019.

The acting director further observed that the annual inflation rate, which includes food and energy for September, 2019, decreased to 2.7 per cent from 2.9 per cent recorded in August, 2019.

She said the overall index decreased to 115.92 per cent recorded in September 2019, from 116.01 per cent recorded in August 2019, noting that the decrease of the overall index was mainly attributed to a price decrease in food items.