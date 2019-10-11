Congo-Kinshasa: DRC, Kenya Rwanda to Spice Up Nyerere Cup Showdown

TEAMS from Kenya, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are coming to join Tanzanian clubs in the race for Nyerere Cup Volleyball title.

The annual competition organised by Tanzania Amateur Volleyball Association (TAVA) starts today and climax on October 14th at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha.

Alfred Selengia a TAVA secretary told the 'Daily News' that all preparation has been finalised for Arusha to host the international level competition.

Selengia said that they are delighted to see neighboring countries have responded well to their invitation and all confirmed to come to Arusha.

"We have four teams from Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda coming to play in this year's tournament. This is very exciting, we thank all for the positive response," he expresses.

He named the visitors as Price and Baraka all men's teams from DRC.

According to Selengia the visitors will join local teams; Pentagon and Golden Wings of Arusha, Jeshi Stars and JKT of Dar es Salaam, and MTC (Mwanza Technical Collage) of Mwanza to makes seven teams in men's category battle.

Women's teams include APR of Rwanda and Hakika of Kenya while Jeshi Stars, JKT and Star Girls are teams from Dar es Salaam.

Selengia said that everything is in place for competition that aims at honor the late Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, who passed away on October 14, 1999 to start today.

He stressed that the tournament's theme is 'Peace and Unity for Development'.

TAVA official said that Africa Zone V President, Gustave Nkurunzinza of Rwanda is also expected to grace the competition and will be in Arusha to observe the event for all five days.

Selengia has also commended Arusha Regional Commissioner office, Regional Executive Secretary, City Director and regional and district sports officers for the cooperation they have offered to be able to host the event.