Ghana: 5 Arrested for Robbing Oil Filling Station of Gh¢ 2, 221

11 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti And Grace Senam Klay

Ho — FIVE men, who allegedly stormed the Kings Oil Filling Station, at Peki-Wudome in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, and made away with GH¢ 2, 221 and other valuables, on Wednesday, have been arrested by the police.

They reportedly gained access to the office of the station by breaking the back door.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwateng, told journalists in Ho yesterday that the incident took place at about 6am.

He said soon after the robbery, police personnel were deployed to the scene and with the help of the Peki Neighbourhood Watch Committee, the suspects were grabbed.

The Police Commander gave their names as Godfred Alorvordzi, 45; Felix Dupe, 31, evangelist, Raphael Agbo, 33, Evans Adzaho, 29, and Edem Fiati, 28.

A worker at the station, Pablo, believed to be the informant of the gang is now at large, according to DCOP Oduro Kwateng.

He said that Pablo told the other suspects that the back of the station was weak and they could easily break into the office of the filling station.

DCOP Oduro Kwateng said Adzaho and Fiati who initially escaped after the robbery were later arrested by the police in Ho the next day.

The suspected, he said, were in custody at the Regional Police Headquarters in Ho while a manhunt for Pablo was underway.

DCOP Oduro Kwateng commended the Peki-Wudome Neighbourhood Watch Committee for their vigilance and collaboration with the police.

He urged members of the public to inform the police about the presence and activities of suspicious characters for swift response by the police.

It emerged that Fiati and Dupe were on bail for another robbery case in the Ho municipality.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.