Ghana: 5 Arrested for Robbing Oil Filling Station of Gh¢ 2, 221

Ho — FIVE men, who allegedly stormed the Kings Oil Filling Station, at Peki-Wudome in the South Dayi District of the Volta Region, and made away with GH¢ 2, 221 and other valuables, on Wednesday, have been arrested by the police.

They reportedly gained access to the office of the station by breaking the back door.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro Kwateng, told journalists in Ho yesterday that the incident took place at about 6am.

He said soon after the robbery, police personnel were deployed to the scene and with the help of the Peki Neighbourhood Watch Committee, the suspects were grabbed.

The Police Commander gave their names as Godfred Alorvordzi, 45; Felix Dupe, 31, evangelist, Raphael Agbo, 33, Evans Adzaho, 29, and Edem Fiati, 28.

A worker at the station, Pablo, believed to be the informant of the gang is now at large, according to DCOP Oduro Kwateng.

He said that Pablo told the other suspects that the back of the station was weak and they could easily break into the office of the filling station.

DCOP Oduro Kwateng said Adzaho and Fiati who initially escaped after the robbery were later arrested by the police in Ho the next day.

The suspected, he said, were in custody at the Regional Police Headquarters in Ho while a manhunt for Pablo was underway.

DCOP Oduro Kwateng commended the Peki-Wudome Neighbourhood Watch Committee for their vigilance and collaboration with the police.

He urged members of the public to inform the police about the presence and activities of suspicious characters for swift response by the police.

It emerged that Fiati and Dupe were on bail for another robbery case in the Ho municipality.