Ghana: Govt Will Co-Exist With MMDCEs After Election

11 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope And Faustina Kwabea Osei

Kumasi — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured that the executive arm of government will find a way to coexist with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) when they are elected democratically regardless of their political affiliation.

He said there was no doubt in his mind that, the country's democracy would be deepened when majority of Ghanaians come out in their numbers on December 17, and vote in favour of the referendum that seeks to amend Article 55 (3) that prohibits political parties' involvement in local governance.

South Africa and Kenya, he indicated, were living proof of African countries that were peacefully practising the democratic system of local governance where some major principal cities and towns were governed by opposition parties.

The President gave the assurance at the training programme for MMDCEs and other key staff of MMDAs in Kumasi, on Wednesday, as they discussed the dissolution of the Assemblies and the December 17 referendum activities.

According to the President the decision to elect MMDCEs was a progressive step the New Patriotic Party was taking and that, the reputation of the party, which he said was at the forefront of initiating reforms that bring the country to higher levels of progress, accountability and awareness in the body politics of the country, would be further heightened.

Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that, it was a moment of history for the NPP as he urged all to seize the moment and make sure that, the future generation looked kindly upon the work of the party and see the party as pioneers of good governance of the country.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, assured the President that as the engine that see to the flagship programmes of the government, the local government was working assiduously to attain the Ghana beyond Aid agenda of the government.

She stressed that, the Ministry's contribution to the Ghana beyond Aid agenda was a renewed focus on internally generated fund as the Ministry, through different initiatives, was working with MMDCEs to update their revenue database, automate revenue mobilisation including a modernised automated billing system.

The initiative expects all MMDAs to adopt a district level revenue software which is capable of administering all revenue items including permits, licences and investments, among others.

Hajia Mahama stated that, 2017/2018 transfer of funds to MMDAs outstripped that of the previous year from GH¢1 billion in 2016 to GH¢1.3 billion.

She urged all co-ordinating directors and finance officers to pay particular attention to the recommendations of the 2018 Auditor General's report as there were infractions and irregularities in the report.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.