Ghana: Govt Will Co-Exist With MMDCEs After Election

Kumasi — The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has assured that the executive arm of government will find a way to coexist with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) when they are elected democratically regardless of their political affiliation.

He said there was no doubt in his mind that, the country's democracy would be deepened when majority of Ghanaians come out in their numbers on December 17, and vote in favour of the referendum that seeks to amend Article 55 (3) that prohibits political parties' involvement in local governance.

South Africa and Kenya, he indicated, were living proof of African countries that were peacefully practising the democratic system of local governance where some major principal cities and towns were governed by opposition parties.

The President gave the assurance at the training programme for MMDCEs and other key staff of MMDAs in Kumasi, on Wednesday, as they discussed the dissolution of the Assemblies and the December 17 referendum activities.

According to the President the decision to elect MMDCEs was a progressive step the New Patriotic Party was taking and that, the reputation of the party, which he said was at the forefront of initiating reforms that bring the country to higher levels of progress, accountability and awareness in the body politics of the country, would be further heightened.

Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that, it was a moment of history for the NPP as he urged all to seize the moment and make sure that, the future generation looked kindly upon the work of the party and see the party as pioneers of good governance of the country.

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, assured the President that as the engine that see to the flagship programmes of the government, the local government was working assiduously to attain the Ghana beyond Aid agenda of the government.

She stressed that, the Ministry's contribution to the Ghana beyond Aid agenda was a renewed focus on internally generated fund as the Ministry, through different initiatives, was working with MMDCEs to update their revenue database, automate revenue mobilisation including a modernised automated billing system.

The initiative expects all MMDAs to adopt a district level revenue software which is capable of administering all revenue items including permits, licences and investments, among others.

Hajia Mahama stated that, 2017/2018 transfer of funds to MMDAs outstripped that of the previous year from GH¢1 billion in 2016 to GH¢1.3 billion.

She urged all co-ordinating directors and finance officers to pay particular attention to the recommendations of the 2018 Auditor General's report as there were infractions and irregularities in the report.