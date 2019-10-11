Ghana: NC Names Final Candidates for GFA Elections

The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) has announced that the process initiated to vet interested aspirants for the various advertised vacant positions officially ended on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 4pm.

At the time of the closure, there were no new additions to the initial list of candidates that passed the vetting.

And with NC rejecting an appeal for leading presidential aspirant, Wilfred Osei Kweku 'Palmer', the process is expected to continue with the elections set for October 25, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

A statement by the NC yesterday announced the candidates approved for the elections.

They include: presidential position - Amanda Clinton, George Ankoma Mensah, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku, George Afriyie and Frederick Pappoe.

Those vying for Executive Council positions on the ticket of Premier League Clubs are Anthony Aubynn, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Mr Albert Commey Aryettey, Mr Frederick Moore, Frederick Acheampong, George Amoakoh and Kingsley Osei Bonsu.

The Executive Council Members on the ticket of Division One League (DOL) are Abdul Karimu Ahmed, Otuo Acheampong Barima Boadu, Kweku Abaka Eyiah, Eric Oppong Yeboah, Ransford Abbey, Justice Boison, Samuel Anim Addo, Gideon Fosu and Mark Addo.

The statement also announced the Executive Council members from Women football as Rosalind Amoh, Edna Quagraine, Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Habiba Atta Forson.

The Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen candidates include Ralph Gyambrah and Charles Anton - Brong Ahafo, Daniel Agbogah - Volta Region, Linford Boadu Asamoah - Eastern Region and Nana Kwadwo Budu - Eastern Region.

Others are Emmanuel Ankamah, Samuel Aboabire, Eugene Jacquaye and Albert Nana Arthur - Greater Accra Region, Robert Duncan Otieku - Central Region, Daudi Sudugu Yahaya - Upper West Region, Hamidu Seidu Bomison and Alhaji Moro Ahmed Baba - Upper West region and Salifu Shaibu Zida - Upper East Region.

The rest are Mohammed Munkaelu Jnr. Attiah - Upper East Region, Abu-Alhassan Mahamadu - Northern Region, Karimu Umar Farouk - Northern Region, Osei Tutu Agyeman and Francis Osei Nsiah - Ashanti Region, Simon Ehomah, James Asiedu Kainyah, Mark Bismark Owusu and Jacob Wemegah - Western Region.

The statement urged all the participants to abide themselves strictly to the GFA Statutes 2019.