Ghana: IGP Gives to Sekondi Prisons Inmates

11 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Clement Adzei Boye

Sekondi — The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, on Wednesday, presented some food items, a flat screen television and a decoder set to inmates of the Sekondi Prisons in the Western Region.

The food items, which included 10 bags of rice and four litres of cooking oil were donated to show the IGP's love to the inmates.

Presenting the items on behalf of the IGP, the Western Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, entreated the prison officers to encourage the inmates to watch religious programmes, particularly activities of T.B Joshua, a Nigerian-based prophet on Emmanuel TV.

This, he believed, would help the inmates to listen to the word of God, be informed and well reformed, when they were released from prisons.

DCOP Dedjoe said it was important that the inmates were remembered and assisted "as a measure of extending God's love and care to them."

Receiving the items, Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) who is also the Second- in-Command at the Sekondi Prisons, Nana Amoku Quansah, expressed gratitude to the IGP for the gesture, adding "like Oliver Twist we will still ask for more."

