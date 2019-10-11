Ghana: CHRAJ Urges Public to Blow Whistle On Corrupt Practices

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), has urged the public to make use of the Whistleblower Act 2006 (Act 720) to tackle corruption which has become a canker in the country.

Whistleblower Act seeks to provide for the manner in which individuals may in the public interest, disclose information that relates to unlawful or other illegal conduct or corrupt practices of others to the state security.

"We have to fight and protect the public purse from people who do not care about the welfare of Ghana," Senior Investigator at the Greater Accra office of CHRAJ, Godfrey Ebo Arhin has urged.

He mentioned legal and institutional frameworks including the Criminal Offences Act, Financial Administrative Act (Act 654), the CHRAJ Act, 1993 (Act), Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act 2017 (Act 959) among others, provided in the 1992 Constitution to tackle the menace.

Mr Arhin was speaking at a symposium on corruption at the African University College of Communications in Accra yesterday.

The symposium which formed part of activities under the European Union sponsored Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme of the NCCE aimed at sensitising the citizenry on legal regimes related to public accountability, especially on whistle-blowing.

Mr Arhin asked the public, especially the youth to contribute meaningfully to reducing corruption and deepen public accountability in the country.

The Greater Accra Regional Director, Mrs Lucille Hewlett entreated students to shun all forms of corrupt practices and be ready to report perpetrators.

She said students are a critical group expected to become duty bearers in future, therefore the need to shape their attitude towards anti-corruption, rule of law and accountability.

"Their involvement is critical to fight against corruption because they would be expected to become office holders and duty bearer in future," she said.