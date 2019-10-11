Ghana: Appianyinasehene Supports Juaben JHS

Appianyinasehene of Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, has yet again supported Junior High Schools in the Juaben Municipality with stationary materials.

The items included sets of exercise books, packets of pens and pencils, boxes of mathematical set worth several thousands of cedis.

The beneficiary schools were Nobewam LA, Nobewam Presby JHS, Bonfa JHS, Juaben Islamic JHS, Madam Smith JHS, Juaben MA JHS, Juaben Methodist JHS, Nkyiripoaso, Apemso, Ofoase, Domakwai, Juaben SDA, Juaben Anglican JHS, among others.

To the Appianyinasehene, the gesture forms part of his quest to support and improve education in the area.

He said the initiative which he started four years ago was paying off, having inculcated the art of reading among pupils in the area.

He said "It has always been my dream to support education, taking into account its vast benefits to communities and the nation as a whole.

"It is our widow's mite to compliment the Otumfuo Education Fund. It has been four successive years and l can look back and say we are making head way in many aspects regarding education in the area. I am impressed and encouraged about how the schools have bought into the idea of making education their priority."

The heads of the various schools expressed gratitude to the Appianyinasahene for the support and his consistency.