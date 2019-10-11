Ghana: 3,200 Youths Trained in Entrepreneurship

11 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah

Three thousand two hundred young Ghanaians have received entrepreneurship training covering areas such as product design, starting a business and financial management.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the Greater Accra, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions

Mr Allan Rutt, Country Director, British Council Ghana who announced this at an SME trade festival dubbed 'Jobs for youth' held in Accra to enhance and sharpen the entrepreneurial skills of the youth.

He said after their training, the beneficiaries were inducted into the enterprise club, which organised business talks, facilitated networking and providing business information and support.

The Country Director said after the entrepreneurship training, 400 enterprises were selected from the trainings of British Council, Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and NBSSI to receive three months business incubation services that enabled them to develop their enterprises and innovations into viable businesses.

He indicated that, Ghana had a young population and estimated that 75 per cent of Ghana's population is under 35 years.

Adding that "considering the valuable potential of young people, this initiative presents a huge opportunity for Ghana to build and grow its developing economy".

He stressed that, to maximise the potential of young people to contribute to the economy, they needed to be provided with the right skills, support and opportunities.

The project he explained was funded by the GIZ and implemented by the British Council, aimed to compliment efforts by the government and other stakeholders in providing sustainable support to young people to create jobs for themselves and other young people through skills development, business incubation and acceleration as well as seed funding, access to markets and networking.

According to Gideon Mankralo, Employment Advisor at GIZ, the organisation is dedicated to building a future worth living around the world and would continually act as a provider of international cooperation services for sustainable development and international education.

"Ghana's economic growth rest largely on the private sector and regardless of the continuous effort by the government and other development partners in implementing interventions towards job creation, youth unemployment and joblessness was still high," he stated.

.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Sustainable Development
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.