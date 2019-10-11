Angola: Adapted Sport/Can2019 - Angola Face Liberia in Semi-Finals

10 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — Angolan amputee football team are facing Liberia on Thursday for the semi- finals of the African Nations Championship in Amputee Football, taking place in the centre-west Benguela Province.

Amputee football: national team's head coach, Augusto Baptista "Cheto".

Speaking in a pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Angola's head coach, Baptista Augusto, said they were working on defensive corrections.

He explained that the two draws the team conceded in the last matches were due to defensive failures, which ironically is the toughest sector of the squad.

However, he said, this is all part of the past the focus now is the Thursday match, stressing that to the squad "the championship starts now".

