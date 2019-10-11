Angola: President Salutes Armed Forces for 28th Anniversary

Luanda — The President of the Republic and Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), João Lourenço, congratulated last Wednesday the military on the institution's 28th anniversary.

On the message that has reached ANGOP, the Commander-in-Chief congratulates all the military and civil workers at military institutions "on the important date, which fits in the annals of our recent history as the highest expression of our People's determination in the struggle for peace, unity and national reconciliation ".

João Lourenço recalls that "created in the early nineties, when the international geopolitical context was marked by the remnants of the Cold War between the great world powers and the emergence of new players, the FAA were able to overcome moments of deep distrust between the signatories to the peace agreement, reorganizing their structure and system of forces as quickly as they needed, adapting them to the difficult circumstances that the country was then experiencing."

"Thanks to the heroism, strength and determination of our brave combatants, many of whom have fallen on the fronts of the defence of the best interests of the Angolan nation, this great battle for peace and social progress has been won and today as our armed forces, on their own merit, represent a pride for all our people, from Cabinda to Cunene", reads the note.

The Commander-in-Chief considers on the message that " by the brilliant trajectory they have had, our military represent, in present times, a more sublime expression of the real unity and national reconciliation (... )".

He admits, however, that "the recent transformations in the regional and international political scenario bring new challenges, fundamentally on the peacekeeping duties and humanitarian support operations for needy populations, without detriment to the defence of the integrity of the homeland against potential risks and threats ".

"For this reason, notwithstanding the restrictions with which the country struggles as a result of well-known factors, I take the occasion this festive occasion to reaffirm the Angolan government's purpose within the FAA restructuring programme to continue to supply them with technical means and modern equipment that enable them to maintain their operational readiness", he stressed.

The president adds that "in parallel with this effort, the training of specialists at all levels, the improvement of the living and working conditions of command and leadership staff and troops in general, will also remain at the centre of the priorities.

The occasion also serves for the Head of State to address "a deep tribute of respect, admiration and appreciation to all the military that, at the service of the FAA, have done their best, allowing sacrifices, many with their lives, for the cause of the noblest values of the Angolan people".

"I reiterate on this day my warm congratulations to the brave military and civilian workers of the Angolan Armed Forces, wishing them health and firmness, with the certainty that they will be able to honour the trust placed on them and remaining permanently up to the tasks assigned to them, because the Motherland and her children are not begging, they are commanding", he concludes.