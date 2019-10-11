Angola: João Lourenço Demands Solutions for Country's Progress

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, recommended last Wednesday, in Luanda, his government officials to look for better solutions to serve the country and the citizens.

Presiden João Lourenço swears in new government officials

The Angolan Head of State, who was talking during the swearing-in ceremony of new members for the government, referred that the demanded solutions should not wait for "the so-called superior orders", unless things go beyond the competences of each sector.

President João Lourenço said that the aim is to seek major efficiency of governmental institutions, so that they serve the country better.

In the ceremony, he appealed to the new government officials for reasonable feedback so that the outlined state objectives can be fulfilled.

"We want to see the job done and we must do concrete things", highlighted the Head of State while making a speech during the ceremony which was attended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, as well as some members of the government and presidential aides.

The Head of State swore in Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves, for the post of minister of Finance, Ana Paula Tuavanje Elias for minister of Education and Augusto Archer de Sousa Mangueira as the governor of the south-western Namibe Province.

Other newly appointed officials are the State Secretary for Finance and Treasury and Public Health, Osvaldo Victorino João and Francisco Cazembe Mufinda, respectively, Carlos Ulombe Esperança da Silva as the vice-governor of the central Bié Province for political, social and economic matters.

Education Quality Improvements

Meanwhile, the new minister of Education Ana Paula Tuavanje Elias, talking to the press, admitted that due to the sector's challenges her attention shall be mainly to improve the quality of education under the reform happening in the country.

On her turn, Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves, Finance minister, previously on the post of Secretary of the State for Finance and Treasury, stated that primarily she is going to follow the tax consolidation programme to ensure the country's good financial health to bring about welfare to the population.

The new Finance minister confirmed that the financial allocations for the implementation of the Municipalities Integrated Plan of Intervention (PIIM) are guaranteed and available.

The PIIM project was created last June this year by President João Lourenço and it is to be implemented in 164 municipalities of the country, prioritizing the sectors of energy, water, education, health, sanitation and construction of roads.