Ethiopia: Regional Heads Expected to Attend Grand Palace Inaugural

10 October 2019
Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

The park which is scheduled to be inaugurated on Thursday, October 10, 2019, with the anticipated presence of leaders from the region such as Djibouti, Kenya, Somalia, Sudan, Rwanda, South Sudan an Uganda. They will also be treated with a gala dinner at the Grand Palace, a.k.a Menelik II Palace.

Built under Emperor Menelik 130 years ago on a 40ha plot, the palace sees a five billion Birr development, including a zoo, pavilions that display cultural and historical assets of the regional states, and traditional garden. The park rests 20ha of land, also features children playground and green area. Its Crown Chamber, Banquet Hall and a building known as Inqulal Be't have seen significant facelift.

In over a century, it will be open for public visit for the first time with regular and VIP visits ticketed at 200 Br and 1,000 Br, respectively.

