South Africa: Rabada Fights Lone Battle As India Dominate

analysis

Kagiso Rabada fought what must have felt like a lone battle at times against India's top order on day one of the second Test in Pune on Thursday, taking the only three wickets to fall.

Day 1: India 273 for 3 (Agarwal 108, Kohli 63*, Rahane 18*, Rabada 3-48 vs South Africa. India won the toss and elected to bat.

Big South African right-arm quick Kagiso Rabada knows conditions in India are not purpose built for his strengths, but he didn't shirk his duty as he bowled 18.3 overs in tough conditions against an Indian batting lineup that has few chinks in its armour.

Opener Mayank Agarwal continued to torment the South African bowlers, scoring a brisk 108 to add to the 215 he scored in the first Test in Vizag last week.

But collectively the South African bowlers, including paceman Anrich Nortje on debut at the expense of Dane Piedt, did not make the most of conditions that offered assistance.

There was some moisture about in the morning and good carry and bounce off the wicket. Compared to the road the Proteas endured last week, these were conditions where Rabada could have done with better back-up.

India's opening pair...