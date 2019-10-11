Congo-Kinshasa: Parents Rush to Get Measles Vaccine After Recent Outbreak Kills Thousands of Children in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Photo: S.Oka/World Health Organisation
(file photo)
11 October 2019
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Hypolite Mandala and his wife, Nadège, were among the first parents to arrive for the measles vaccination at Nzombi Health Centre in Masi Manimba, a village 400 km south of Kinshasa.

They brought their 3-year-old triplet girls. The children had missed out on being vaccinated for measles at the designated age of 6 months and are in serious danger of infection.

The triplets, dressed in black-spotted dresses, patiently sat on a bench, each taking their turn for the vaccine as their parents held them.

Hippolyte and his wife are among the thousands of parents across the Democratic Republic of the Congo who rushed to have their children vaccinated following the launch of a measles campaign by the Government, the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners.

"I am happy to have had the girls immunized because having sick children makes everything difficult for the family," their father says. "Whenever one of the girls is unwell, the others become very uneasy and difficult to handle."

A few streets from the health centre, community mobilizer Mundumusi Lipsa bellows through his megaphone, calling on parents to take children who are not vaccinated to the health centres offering the vaccination. His colleague, Lula Pwati, and a WHO epidemiologist are going from house to house to make sure no child is left behind.

According to preliminary reporting on coverage, the nine-day vaccination campaign that reached the triplets of Hippolyte and Nadège most likely will go beyond the targeted 825 000 children in what has become the world's largest and fastest-moving outbreak. To date, the number of suspected cases has gone beyond 203 000 (6276 confirmed), with more than 4000 deaths, nearly all of them children. This vaccination campaign is the third emergency intervention targeting children aged 6-59 months.

"Measles is a disease that not only kills but also has very serious complications. Health workers must always remind parents to take the children for the shot on time," says Dr Helene Chenge, a WHO epidemiologist.

The campaign is funded by the United Nations Humanitarian Pooled Fund, with contributions from the WHO Contingency Fund for Emergencies and from the Measles and Rubella Initiative.

A five-day follow-up immunization campaign in seven provinces is slated to begin on 22 October to provide supplemental doses to children aged 9-59 months and thus reach those who were not vaccinated through the routine immunization programme.

Read the original article on WHO.

More on This
4,000 People Die From Measles In DR Congo
DR Congo Measles Outbreak Spreading Fast
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
International Organisations
External Relations
Health
Congo-Kinshasa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.