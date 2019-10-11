Tunisia Calls for Immediate Halt to Turkish Military Operations in Northeast Syria

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has called for an immediate halt to Turkey's military operations in northeast Syria to prevent further bloodshed and protect the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening, Tunisia said it is following with "deep concern" these military operations "which could further complicate the situation, threaten security and stability in the region and deepen the suffering of the brotherly Syrian people."

Tunisia has also called on all parties for restraint, dialogue and peaceful settlement of disputes, reaffirming the principle of respect for the sovereignty of States and preserving their security and stability.