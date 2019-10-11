Zimbabwe: FC Platinum Want to Shock Group of Death

FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe wants his side to send shockwaves across the continent in their CAF Champions League Group of Death.

The Zvishavane side were drawn in a Group B that features former winners Al Ahly of Egypt and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

Perennial campaigners Al Hilal of Sudan complete the group.

"As you can see, these are big teams. On paper, it looks like this is going to be a tough group because all these teams are teams with history," said Sweswe.

"But we are in it to compete. I don't think we are only there to add the numbers and we have to brace ourselves for the competition.

"Being among the top 16 teams again shows that we are coming of age as a football club.

"Our goal is to do better than what we did the last time. We have to be seen to be growing. We have travelled across Africa and I think the boys now have an idea of what to expect.

"We have seen how things are done in such competitions. I am sure the experience and exposure we have got in the previous campaigns will help us push through."

The group stage games are expected to start next month and will spill into next year.

FC Platinum picked just two points in the group phase in the last campaign where they were paired against the likes of Orlando Pirates, AC Horoya and eventual champions Esperance of Tunisia.

"I think Al Ahly will be the biggest challenge," said Sweswe. "They have the best records compared to any team and that obviously gives them the psychological edge.

"But, that's not to say that the other teams are not good."

Etoile du Sahel have won one CAF Champions League title, two CAF Super Cup titles, two CAF Confederation Cup titles and two African Cup Winners' Cup.

Al Hilal, a club that Dynamos captain Edward Sadomba used to play for, are also not new to the African jungle.

Sweswe's men are battling on three fronts, with a Domestic Double still within sight.

The platinum miners progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup following a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory over Chapungu at Mandava.

The game had ended goalless.

CAF Champions League draw

Group A: Primeiro de Agosto (Angola), ZESCO (Zambia), Zamalek (Egypt)/Generation Foot (Senegal), TP Mazembe (DRC)

Group B: FC Platinum (Zimbabwe), El Hilal (Sudan), Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia), Al Ahly (Egypt)

Group C: Atletico (Angola), USM Alger (Algeria), Sundowns (South Africa), Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Group D: Raja Casablanca (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria), AS Vita Club (DRC), Esperance (Tunisia)