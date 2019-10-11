Tunisia: Democratic Patriots' Unified Party Urges Vote for Kais Saied in Runoff Election

10 October 2019
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Democratic Patriots' Unified Party (Watad) has called for a vote for presidential run-off candidate Kais Saied to "uphold the Constitution, multiparty politics, rights and liberties and to fight for the economic and social demands of the population".

The party said in a statement Thursday "the choice between candidates Nabil Karoui, who represents the old system and his corrupt lobbies, and Kais Saied with whom we do not agree on a number of issues and positions, is a necessity dictated by the results of the first round of the presidential election."

The leftist party also announced its acceptance of the preliminary results of the parliamentary elections (only one seat won), noting that "there have been numerous violations, including suspicious financing and influence of the voters".

