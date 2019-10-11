Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Wins Nobel Peace Prize

Photo: @PMEthiopia/Twitter
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
11 October 2019
Radio France Internationale

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve his country's conflict with long-time rival Eritrea.

Abiy Ahmed was honoured "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea," the jury said.

His office in Addis Ababa reacted to the announcement by saying that Ethiopia was "proud as a nation," adding that the honour was a "timeless testimony to the ideals of unity, co-operation and mutual co-existence that the Prime Minister has been consistently championing."

The international rights group Amnesty International welcomed the news, saying the Nobel win must spur Abiy to "further rights reforms".

"This award should push and motivate him to tackle the outstanding human rights challenges that threaten to reverse the gains made so far," the group said, pointing to ongoing ethnic tensions that endanger stability.

The son of poor villagers, a spy boss, and now the man driving efforts to reform Africa's fastest-growing economy and heal wounds with Ethiopia's neighbours, Abiy Ahmed has seen an unpredictable and peril-strewn rise to fame.

Wielding the two-edged sword of reform

Since becoming Ethiopian prime minister in April 2018, the 43-year-old has aggressively pursued policies that have the potential to upend his country's society and reshape dynamics beyond its borders.

Six months after his swearing-in, Abiy made peace with bitter foe Eritrea, released dissidents from jail, apologised for state brutality, and welcomed home exiled armed groups branded "terrorists" by his predecessors.

More recently he has turned to fleshing out his vision for the economy while laying the groundwork for elections currently scheduled to take place next May.

But analysts suggest that his policies are, simultaneously, too much too fast for the political old guard, and too little too late for the country's angry youth, whose protests swept him to power.

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

More on This
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Podcasts Help to Quell Violence in Ethiopia's Refugee Camps
One Year After Peace Deal, Little Has Changed in Eritrea - HRW
After Peace, Ethiopia and Eritrea Now Focus On Development
How Events in Ethiopia Will Influence the Horn of Africa
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: RFI

Most Popular
Ethiopia
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
Eritrea
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.