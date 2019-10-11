Malawi: Exploits University Gets NCHE Accreditation

The National Council for Higher Education has finally accredited Exploits University bringing relief to both the students and management as many students could not hide their excitement as they know that their papers will now be recognised by prospective employers.

The college and NCHE have for the past two years been at loggerheads and this led to many students leaving the institution.

However the situation is expected to change following the deciscion by the National Council for Higher Education to accredit the institution.

In an interview, director of the university Desmond Bikoko said the accreditation has come at a good time as the institution is on an expansion drive.

"We are very excited with this development because we have just merged with Riverton University. For the past two years we could not be accredited because there were a number of areas we needed to work on.

"NCHE gave us a timeline and worked hard to ensure that we get the necessary papers and to be finally given the accreditation papers it sweet news," he said.

Bikoko acknowledged that having been accredited it means that more and more students will now be flocking to the university hence increasing the number of Malawians highly educated.

He also hinted that the university wants to be among the top universities in the world that can even be attracting students from neighboring countries.

On the vision he has for the institution Bikoko said he wants to set up a a research institute to partner with other internationally recognized establishments that will be able to train students acquire necessary skills in research.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will also be setting up an incubation centre at our university and currently we are looking at financiers. What people should know is that when we acquired this university it was in huge debt but now we have managed to clear some of it. The debt was in excess of K600 million but we are working around the clock to make sure that it is cleared within the next two to three years," said Bikoko.

A student at the college Sosten Ungapemphe said it was now heartening to be studying at a university which has been finally accredited.

"We could not have asked for more but we are very happy that finally the university has been accredited. What this now means is that my papers will e fully recognized wherever I will go looking for employment," said Ungapemphe.

When the university was acquired by Bikoko it had 1,200 students but management has plans to have about 3000 to 4000 students.

Some of the programs that the college is offering Human resource management, bachelors of accountancy, bachelors in health, bachelors in logistics and supply chain management among many others.

Nche was established in 2011 to regulate higher education in the country.