Kenya: Red Wailers, Seventise Name Safari 7s Squads

Nairobi — French side Seventise and invitational side Red Wailers are the latest teams to name their squads to this year's Safari Sevens taking place from October 18-20 at Nairobi's RFUEA Ground.

Seventise, who have former Kenyan Sevens international Teddy Omondi as part of their coaching staff have named a 12-man playing contingent with Wailers including eight Kenyans in their squad.

Seventise

Maxience Blanc, Josias Daoudou, Pierre Chapolin, Dan Rowland, Matthieu Delcourt, Noe Larribe, Luca Mignot, Benjamin Laufer, Florian Makala, Nicolas Lambert, Michel Guiborat, Valentin Insardi, Aurelion Chaumint

Management: Alexandre Rousset, Teddy Omondi, Alex Monard, Archibald le Flenchec

Red Wailers

James Hare, Chrisant Ojwang, Bryan Juma, Tony Omondi, Iago Davies, Alvin Marube, Blake Morgan, Ciaran Moore, Elkeans Musonye, Ben Bell, Walter Okoth, Bob Muhati, Archadius Khwesa

Management

Andrew Howells, Gary Brannon, Andrew Reynolds, Ella Mckeown, Walter Orangi