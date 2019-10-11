Namibia: Ondangwa to Fence Off Graveyards

The Ondangwa Town Council has set aside N$1,5 million to fence off seven cemeteries that are no longer in use at the town. Part of this money will also be used to fence off the town's dumpsite.

In an interview with The Namibian this week, the town's chief executive officer, Ismael Namugongo, said the council decided to fence off the old cemeteries to prevent the vandalism of the gravestones and residents from walking through the cemeteries.

"These are family cemeteries that are no longer in use. The council has already compensated these families to pave the way for development but the cemeteries are still standing without fencing. That is why the council decided to fence them all off. The cemeteries also pose a danger to the residents and they could be vandalised more by the community," said Namugongo.

Namugongo said the money has already been budgeted for this project which will start early next year.

He added that the families will still have access to their cemeteries anytime once they are fenced off.

The Ondangwa Town Council has its own recognised cemetery which is open for use by all the residents.

In an effort to develop sports facilities in the town, the council also plans to construct a state-of-the-art sports stadium next year.

About N$4 million has been budgeted for this project, which is also expected to kick off early next year.

"This will be a multi-sports stadium and will be constructed in phases. This stadium will be constructed at Extension 16, which is a new suburb. We actually thought of the struggles that our sports lovers go through and we decided to do something for them and prevent them from travelling to other towns in search of better sports facilitiest. We also want to curb alcohol abuse by the youth, hence, we want to focus more on recreational facilities in the town," he said.

This stadium will be funded by the town council and will take approximately two years to complete due to limited funds.