Namibia: Heavy Wind Causes Damage At Oniipa and Ondangwa

11 October 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Namibia Press Agency

A WINDSTORM severely damaged buildings in the Oniipa constituency in the Oshikoto region and Ondangwa Urban constituency in the Oshana region on Wednesday.

Oshikoto regional councillor for the Oniipa constituency, Jerry Ngwena told Nampa in a telephonic interview yesterday the wind damaged more than 20 buildings, including at Oniipa Primary School.

Ngwena said the roof sheets were blown off and fences collapsed at several houses and businesses.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Namibia (Elcin) printing press and book depot's fence also collapsed, while trees were uprooted and some tombstones in the local cemetery fell over.

Ngwena said the wind started blowing at around 16h00 and was of short duration, lasting about three minutes.

"It was very strong," he said.

He added that no injuries or deaths were recorded.

Ondangwa Town Council spokesperson Petrina Shitalangaho confirmed that several businesses were damaged at the town.

She called on residents to be on the lookout for road signs that might have been damaged or that might have been blown in the wrong direction by the wind.

"In some instances the public might experience some power cuts, so they must notify Nored (Northern Regional Electricity Distributor) as soon as possible to investigate," Shitalangaho said. If trees are uprooted the town council must be informed.

- Nampa

