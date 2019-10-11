Kenya: Somalia Hands Kenya Protest Note Over Airspace Violation

11 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jeremiah Wakaya

Nairobi — Somali's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written a protest letter to Kenya over the alleged violation of the country's airspace on Saturday by a Kenyan-registered aircraft.

Rtd Lt. General Lucas Tumbo, the Kenyan envoy in Mogadishu was handed the protest note by State Minister Abdulkadir Ahmed-kheir Abdi, Somalia's Foreign Office said in a statement Thursday evening.

The aircraft which is said to have violated Somali's airspace landed at Kismayo airport "without any official permission," the ministry said.

"Somalia strongly protests this violation and will not accept any encroachment on its air, sea and land borders, and calls on Kenya to respond to this breach while its troops stationed in the Lower Juba region are part of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM)," a statement on the ministry's website read in part.

Somalia accused Kenya of contradicting principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the affairs of other States.

