Somalia: Mogadishu Mayor Seeks Help From UN in Rebuilding City

11 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu mayor, Omar Mohamud Mohamed has held a meeting with the James Swan, UN envoy in Somalia in which he sought to have the UN play a greater role in rebuilding the city.

The mayor said that the city had set in place plans to rebuild the city and that more hands would be needed to reach the targets.

However, the request comes at a time when the Global body has warned that it was running out of finances to manage its normal operations.

According to a statement by UNSOM on Thursday, both officials discussed wide range issues including security and Public service delivery.

