Congo-Kinshasa: President's Staff Killed in Cargo Plane Crash

A cargo plane carrying presidential staff crashed in eastern Congo on Thursday, killing all eight passengers and crew, a presidential advisor told Reuters on Friday.

The plane, carrying President Felix Tshisekedi's support staff and soldiers, was bound for Kinshasa but went off radar on Thursday afternoon, authorities say.

It appears that the plane crashed in a forest in Maniema and broke up upon landing, Reuters reports.

According to AFP, the Antonov 72 was providing logistical assistance for a trip by DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi. Carrying six hours worth of fuel, the aircraft, had been scheduled to land in the capital Kinshasa late afternoon.

Reports say there were no survivors and bodies were all burnt beyond recognition.

Supporters of President Tshisekedi reportedly took to the streets, fearing a failed coup.