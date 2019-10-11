South Africa: Franco Smith Picks His Final Cheetahs Team

Bloemfontein — The Cheetahs have named their team for Friday night's PRO14 encounter against Irish club Munster at the Free State Stadium.

The action kicks off at 18:15 and is the Cheetahs' last home game of the year.

It will also be coach Franco Smith's last match in charge before he departs to coach Italy's national team.

There are minor changes to the team that beat Ulster 63-26 in Bloemfontein last weekend.

Luan de Bruin returns from injury to replace Erich de Jager at prop, while Louis Fouche will be starting at inside centre in place of Dries Swanepoel, who is sidelined with a calf injury.

"Munster is a well organised, well-disciplined and well coached team with an excellent and experienced support staff and they'll know what needs to be done to be competitive," Smith said.

"Johann van Graan and I know each other well, working together at the Springboks, so he'll have his plans ready and know what to expect from us."

Hawies Fourie will replace Smith as Cheetahs head coach after this weekend.

Teams: Cheetahs

15 Rhyno Smith, 14 William Small-Smith, 13 Benhard Janse van Rensburg, 12 Louis Fouche, 11 Anthony Volmink, 10 Tian Schoeman, 9 Ruan Pienaar (captain), 8 Henco Venter, 7 Junior Pokomela, 6 Gerhard Olivier, 5 Walt Steenkamp, 4 Sintu Manjezi, 3 Luan de Bruin, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox Nche.

Substitutes: 16 Reinach Venter, 17 Boan Venter, 18 Neethling Fouche, 19 JP du Preez, 20 Sias Koen, 21 Jasper Wiese, 22 Tian Meyer, 23 Clayton Blommetjies. Munster

15 Mike Haley, 14 Darren Sweetnam, 13 Dan Goggin, 12 Rory Scannell, 11 Shane Daly, 10 Tyler Bleyendaal, 9 Nick McCarthy, 8 Arno Botha, 7 Tommy O'Donnell, 6 Jack O'Donoghue, 5 Billy Holland (captain), 4 Fineen Wycherley, 3 Stephen Archer, 2 Rhys Marshall, 1 Jeremy Loughman.

Substitutes: 16 Kevin O'Byrne, 17 James Cronin, 18 Keynan Knox, 19 Darren O'Shea, 20 Gavin Coombes, 21 Alby Mathewson, 22 JJ Hanrahan, 23 Calvin Nash.

Source: Sport24