South Africa: Bob Hewitt Parole Review - Victims Given Date for Representations

11 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler and Canny Maphanga

The victims of convicted rapist and former tennis star Bob Hewitt will be given an opportunity to make representations to have his release on parole overturned.

According to Tania Koen, the lawyer who represented two of the three survivors, a date has been set for October 21.

On September 15, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola instructed National Commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser to review the decision to release Hewitt on parole.

This, after News24 reported that a letter from the chairperson of the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board for St Albans - a Ms CC Binta - stated that Hewitt would be released on September 23.

The letter explained that "when an offender has served the minimum detention period of his/her sentence, he/she qualifies to be considered by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board for placement on parole".

Convicted

This decision followed an application to the board on August 13, 2019.

Hewitt, 79, was convicted of the rape of two young women and the sexual assault of another who he coached in the 1980s and 1990s. He was sentenced to six years in prison, News24 reported.

Koen says she and law firm Eversheds-Sutherland, which represents one of the victims, received a notice from the Department of Correctional Services on October 4 that an "extension has been granted" by the head office for representations on October 14.

"They only gave five business days' notice, which is inadequate and unreasonable as it does not give sufficient time for our clients to prepare and make arrangements to personally appear if they chose to do so," Koen said.

She wrote to the department on October 7 stating that the proceedings were not an "extension", but a review and that the amount of time given to prepare representations was unreasonable.

Koen said the legal teams need to review copies of the parole proceedings which they have not received to date.

Date extended

"On October 8, I approached Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa, who then instructed Fraser to furnish us with the necessary information and be given an extension to prepare."

Koen spoke to Holomisa on Friday morning who confirmed that the matter had been extended to October 21.

But, says Koen, all they have so far is a date.

"We've received nothing in writing. We don't know yet what they want us to make representations on. We're waiting for the written correspondence.

"At least the date has been extended," she said.

Neither Holomisa nor correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo could be reached for comment.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.