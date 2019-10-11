Cameroon: South West - Showing Cultural Prowess

From 10 through 17 September, the 23 sub-sectors of culture will be displaying valued works in Buea, capital of the South West Region. The event was launched on 10 September by the South West Chief Executive, Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai at the ceremonial ground (Bongo Square) flanked by Regional dignitaries including the Regional Delegate of Arts and Culture, Mrs. Ngo Rose Ewang. The theme of the event this year designed to be "Contribution from the art and culture subsectors in the constant consolidation of unity" will make its own mile stone to rekindle peace at a time when unrest was the order of the day in the Region. It was one of the rare events that pulled crowds in Buea in this period of general unrest. As the hundreds of artists, culinary experts, herbalists, dancers, film makers and the rest displayed their works, Governor Okalia told them to work harder and make economic living from their art. He praised the richness of culture in the South West and pledged to support their advancement. He prided that the South West has a contribution to make in our country that is referred to as Africa in Miniature. Mrs Rose Ewang pleaded to the population in general to budget for culture in their events such as parties, marriages and cultural festivals so that the artists could live by their art. To mark the event a conference, carnival, exhibitions, visit to stands, theater, and sketches comedy, traditional; games, dances, poetry and film projections were on the agenda. It is a show of the cultural prowess in the area meant to draw attention for promotion. Some cultural enthusiasts remarked that there was acute lack of promotion on culture which lacks funding for its development.