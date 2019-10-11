Cameroon: Energy Supply - Cameroon Set to Inrease Off-Grid Electricity

The country component of the Regional Off-Grid Electrification Project (ROGEP) will help to up the contribution of renewable energy to the electricity mix from 1 to 25 per cent by 2035.

A multi-billion project to increase the amount of renewable energy into the national electricity mix has gained momentum. The Cameroonian component of the Clean Technology Fund and World Bank-funded project - Regional Off-Grid Electrification Project (ROGEP) - is set to enter its implementation phase following the restitution of a study of the solar energy market in Cameroon. During a validation workshop in Yaounde, Thursday October 10, 2019, the Secretary General in the Ministry of Water Resources and Energy, Adolphe Njouke Tome said access to viable, affordable and durable energy constitutes a major stake in the country. "Despite the important potential in Cameroon, the renewable energy sector still remains less developed. Its contribution to electricity supply remains minimal - less than 1 per cent. To reverse this trend, President Paul Biya, during CoP21 in Paris, fixed the contribution of the renewable energy sector to the electricity mix at 25 per cent, by 2035. The contribution of the solar energy is expected to be 6 per cent," he said. According to Nouhou Amadou Seini, Technical Specialist at the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE), the two-year preparation phase of the project is over. He said they are now getting into the implementation phase, after making a market assessment in each of the 19 countries connected to the project, including Cameroon. The Technical Specialist disclosed that the project will create an enabling environment, provide technical and financial support to entrepreneurs and take out barriers in the sector. Experts say access to electricity is undeniably an important factor in the development of communities and by extension, countries. It is in this light that ROGEP primarily seeks to promote a harmonized regional market that provides the incentive for the proliferation of stand-alone solar equipment, notably solar lanterns, solar home systems, solar water pumps, solar milling equipment, amongst others, to homes, business, and communities without access to electrical grid infrastructure. The USD 224.7 million project is being carried out by ECREEE in 15 ECOWAS and four Sahelian countries.