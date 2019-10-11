Cameroon-Saudi Arabia Relations - Minister, Ambassador Hold Constructive Talks

During an audience on October 10, 2019, both personalities examined bilateral cooperation between their two countries, examining ways to improve them.

The Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Islamic World, Adoum Gargoum in an audience with the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Cameroon, Abdalellah Mohammed A. Alsheaiby, on October 10, 2019 held constructive talks on the state of relations between both friendly nations. Ambassador Abdalellah Mohammed A. Alsheaiby, who spoke to the press after the audience through an interpreter, said he held talks with the Minister on a wide range of subjects of common interest between Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. "This is my first meeting with the Minister after presenting my letters of credence to the President of the Republic. The exchange I had with the Minister was very constructive and concerned bilateral relations between the two countries. We hope the state of relations be consolidated on a win-win basis and I hope to further strengthen these relations and uplift them to another level," he told reporters. With regards to the areas of cooperation, the Ambassador noted that improving commercial exchange and the possibilities of increasing investments were discussed. "There exist several domains of cooperation between Cameroon and our Kingdom, notably the Saudi Arabian Development Fund that finances many development projects in Cameroon. We also talked on improving commercial exchanges and investors who can further invest in Cameroon," he said. Cameroon and Saudi Arabia share certain things in common with Cameroonians going on pilgrimage in Mecca on a yearly basis with the subvention of the Head of State to fulfill one of the most important pillars of Islam.