Cameroon-India Relations - Areas of Common Cooperation Examined

High Commissioner Rakesh Malhotra in an audience on Wednesday October 9, 2019 with Minister Felix Mbayu held talks on improving cooperation ties between both countries.

Several areas of common interest and cooperation between Cameroon and India have been discussed at the Ministry of External Relations. This was during an audience on October 9, 2019 granted by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu to the Indian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Rakesh Malhotra. Speaking to reporters after the audience, High Commissioner Rakesh Malhotra said he held talks with the Minister on a wide range of bilateral aspects between both countries. "We talked on all range of bilateral issues between India and Cameroon spanning through the economic, political, cultural domains. All the issues have been discussed with the Minister," he stated. With regards to projects and other areas on the exchange of competence, Rakesh Malhotra said focus will be on the realisation of the earmarked projects. "Priority will be to implement the line of projects which are in the pipeline and India will like for those projects to be implemented as soon as possible," he said. Some of the projects discussed notably include mechanised agriculture, transport and trade, Cameroon Tribune learnt. Prospects on signing a memorandum of understanding between both countries on visa exemption to holders of diplomatic and service passports was equally examined during the audience. As concerns the recently organised major national dialogue aimed at seeking solutions to the socio-political situation in the North West and South West Regions as well as some other aspects of national life, the India High Commissioner saluted the initiative and congratulated the government of Cameroon. "I congratulated the Minister for the national dialogue which has been very successful," he appreciated.