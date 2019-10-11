Cameroon-France - Bilateral Cooperation Reinforced

11 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Presidents Biya and Macron met yesterday, October 10, 2019 in a tête-à-tête in Lyon where they discussed defence and security matters among a battery of other issues.

The skies of cooperation between Cameroon and France remain clear as Presidents of the two nations, Paul Biya of Cameroon and Emmanuel Macron of France yesterday, October 10, 2019 at the VIP lounge of the Lyon Convention Centre traced the path of continuity in a tête-à-tête organised alongside the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment Conference. Featuring prominently on their table of interest was and remains the cooperation between the two countries on matters of defence and security. This, of course, could not have been otherwise considering the mutual commitment of the two countries on the fight against terrorism, as well as concerns over the growing number of refugees. Yesterday's meeting between the two Heads of State was occasion for President Macron to express his appreciation for the initiative by President Biya to organise the Major National Dialogue to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, free those who have been detained for acts in connection with the crisis, as well as political leaders and their followers detained for post-election violence. President Macron equally greeted with satisfaction President Biya's engagement to implement the recommendations of the dialogue within the means available and the country's capacity. France, he assured, will in one way or the other support actions aimed at ensuring a return to peace and security in Cameroon. The two Presidents who were meeting in a tête-à-tête for the first time since President Macron climbed to the helm of power in France, also handled issues of sub-regional and international concerns. Considering President Biya's status as current Chair of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), Macron took advantage to discuss the agenda of the sub- regional body in perspective of organising a summit on the future of the Franc CFA. The two leaders equally had as interest institutional reforms notably as concerns the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and CEMAC. As far as CEMAC is concerned, minds are still fresh on the summit that took place in Yaounde in December, 2016 during which leaders of the sub region dismissed the idea of devaluing the Franc CFA and took the engagement to redress their economic situations. While wishing to benefit from the rich experience of President Biya on African affairs, the continent on which France is seriously engaged militarily, the French President and President Biya equally committed themselves to come together in future to analyse international issues on which they share common interest. Talking to reporters after the meeting, President Biya assured that his country, Cameroon is well continue to engage in the cooperation to fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. "We have contributed CFA three billion to the forth coming programme", he said, recalling that Cameroon is one of the countries that has benefitted from the Global Fund money which has helped significantly in scaling down HIV prevalence rate and others. But the President quickly warned that demographic evolution calls for re-adaption. As far as Malaria is concerned, he assured reporters in the following words; "we are determined to fight the pandemic; we shouldn't be discouraged."

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Governance
External Relations
Europe and Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.