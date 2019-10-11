Cameroon-France - Bilateral Cooperation Reinforced

Presidents Biya and Macron met yesterday, October 10, 2019 in a tête-à-tête in Lyon where they discussed defence and security matters among a battery of other issues.

The skies of cooperation between Cameroon and France remain clear as Presidents of the two nations, Paul Biya of Cameroon and Emmanuel Macron of France yesterday, October 10, 2019 at the VIP lounge of the Lyon Convention Centre traced the path of continuity in a tête-à-tête organised alongside the Global Fund's Sixth Replenishment Conference. Featuring prominently on their table of interest was and remains the cooperation between the two countries on matters of defence and security. This, of course, could not have been otherwise considering the mutual commitment of the two countries on the fight against terrorism, as well as concerns over the growing number of refugees. Yesterday's meeting between the two Heads of State was occasion for President Macron to express his appreciation for the initiative by President Biya to organise the Major National Dialogue to solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions, free those who have been detained for acts in connection with the crisis, as well as political leaders and their followers detained for post-election violence. President Macron equally greeted with satisfaction President Biya's engagement to implement the recommendations of the dialogue within the means available and the country's capacity. France, he assured, will in one way or the other support actions aimed at ensuring a return to peace and security in Cameroon. The two Presidents who were meeting in a tête-à-tête for the first time since President Macron climbed to the helm of power in France, also handled issues of sub-regional and international concerns. Considering President Biya's status as current Chair of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC), Macron took advantage to discuss the agenda of the sub- regional body in perspective of organising a summit on the future of the Franc CFA. The two leaders equally had as interest institutional reforms notably as concerns the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and CEMAC. As far as CEMAC is concerned, minds are still fresh on the summit that took place in Yaounde in December, 2016 during which leaders of the sub region dismissed the idea of devaluing the Franc CFA and took the engagement to redress their economic situations. While wishing to benefit from the rich experience of President Biya on African affairs, the continent on which France is seriously engaged militarily, the French President and President Biya equally committed themselves to come together in future to analyse international issues on which they share common interest. Talking to reporters after the meeting, President Biya assured that his country, Cameroon is well continue to engage in the cooperation to fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria. "We have contributed CFA three billion to the forth coming programme", he said, recalling that Cameroon is one of the countries that has benefitted from the Global Fund money which has helped significantly in scaling down HIV prevalence rate and others. But the President quickly warned that demographic evolution calls for re-adaption. As far as Malaria is concerned, he assured reporters in the following words; "we are determined to fight the pandemic; we shouldn't be discouraged."