Cameroon: Peacekeeping in CAR - Returning Contingent Congratulated

11 October 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence presented the congratulatory message during a dual ceremony at the Yaounde 101 Airbase on October 10, 2019.

The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo has expressed the recognition of the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Paul Biya and that of the entire nation to the 5th contingent of the Cameroonian forces that has just come back after taking part in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA). The Defence Minister was speaking at the Yaounde 101 Airbase on October 10, 2019 where he presided over the dual ceremony of the return of the flag by the units of the outgoing Cameroonian contingent in MINUSCA and the handing over of 157 vehicles to formations and officials of the Ministry of Defence. He lauded the 750 soldiers and 280 Gendarmes who have just come back from the MINUSCA operations, stating that they completed their mission with honour and loyalty. The Commander of the contingent, Colonel Bayemi Martin Prosper handed back the flag to the Minister. He also led a parade of the soldiers. The Defence boss stated that the forces did fulfil the international engagement made by the State of Cameroon to the world to work towards the restoration of peace. "Through their efforts our brave soldiers have greatly contributed to keeping the hope of peace alive in this troubled sister country," Minister Joseph Beti Assomo said. "To all the personnel of the battalion and the Police Unit I express my sincere and warmest congratulations for bringing honour and pride to our national flag," he said and called on them to remain worthy to the special attention by adopting exemplary behaviour which is the high mark of the armed forces. He expressed happiness that all came back alive. Considering the socio-political and security situation in the country, the Defence Minister told the soldiers that some of them will be called up to serve in some operations within the country. He also cited the cases of indiscipline linked to allowances and advantages and stated that verified and verifiable cases would be sanctioned. The 6th Cameroonian contingent to MINUSCA is already in the Central African Republic as Minister Beti Assomo presided over their departure ceremony on September 3, 2019.

