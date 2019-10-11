Cameroon: Chantal Biya International Cycling Race - Organisers Unveil Itinerary

The 19th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race will take place from October 15 to 20, 2019 in three regions of Cameroon.

Preparations have reached fever pitch in the country ahead of the 15th edition of the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race that takes place from October 15 to 20, 2019. The competition will bring together teams from Africa and Europe. The first preparatory meeting took place at the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education on Wednesday October 9, 2019. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, made public the list of members of the organising committee of the race and their roles. This year's race will take place in three regions notably the Centre, East and South Regions. The race will have five stages over a distance of 664km. Less than one week to the competition, organisers are leaving no stone unturned in order to have a hitch-free race. Experts from the Cameroon Cycling Federation were on the field recently to meet with municipal authorities in the regions concerned on the state of preparedness in these areas. The innovation for this year will be the arrival of the race in the East Region. The East Region will welcome the Chantal Biya International Cycling Race for the first time. The ceremony for the presentation of teams will take place on October 15, 2019 in Dimako in the East Region. According to the official programme from the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLISME), the first lap of the race will take place along the Bertoua-Abong-Mbang highway (110km) on June 16, 2019. The second lap will take place from Yaounde to Bafia (119km), the fourth lap will take place along the Yaounde-Ebolowa highway (151km), the fourth lap from Zoétélé to Meyomessala (117km) and the fifth lap will take place along the Sangmelima-Yaounde highway (167km). The competition will be an opportunity to showcase Cameroon to the world.