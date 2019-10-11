South Africa: Proteas' Misery Amplified By Maharaj Injury

Cape Town — Things went from bad to worse for the Proteas on Friday as they lost spinner Keshav Maharaj to a shoulder injury in the final session of the second Test in Pune.

The left-arm orthodox pulled up at the end of his 50th over and was in clear discomfort before being pulled from the field.

A member of Proteas management later confirmed that the 29-year-old had been sent for scans to further examine the injury.

It has been a tough couple of days for Maharaj and South Africa, with India eventually declaring late on day two on 601/5 thanks largely to a majestic 245* from skipper Virat Kohli.

Maharaj's return was 1/196 from his 50 overs, following his match figures of 5/318 in the first Test.

He did, however, pick up his 100th Test wicket on Friday when he had Ajinkya Rahane caught behind for 54.

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard

Source: Sport24