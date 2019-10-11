South Africa: eNCA Silent Over Appointment of Kanthan Pillay As News Boss

11 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Thinus Ferreira

eNCA (DStv 403) is remaining silent over the alleged appointment of Kanthan Pillay, founder and leader of the Capitalist Party of South Africa (ZACP), as the TV channel's news boss following the death of Ben Said.

eNCA didn't respond to media enquiries on Wednesday about whether Pillay was appointed to replace Said - who died in late August - when the appointment happened, and what the official title of the person was who was heading up the news division.

On Thursday, after a second media enquiry, eNCA spokesperson Lerato Maboi said: "When we do have any news to share regarding appointments, we will be certain to communicate. Wishing you a great day ahead."

On Wednesday, an insider alleged "eNCA has employed Kanthan Pillay to replace the late Ben Said. No formal announcement has been made as far as I am aware, but I'm told he is already making important editorial decisions".

"Pillay is founder and leader of the Capitalist Party of South Africa, also known as the Purple Cow. It goes without saying that he promotes and supports a particular political system and ideology," the insider said.

"Surely the journalistic and ethical [principles] of an 'independent' news organisation are being compromised? Should it be headed up by a politician pushing a particular party line? Where is the editorial independence and objectivity? Also talk of another line-up change at eNCA."

Later on Wednesday, EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi publicly tweeted that he had allegedly been "reliably informed" that Pillay was working as eNCA's news boss.

"This is the founder of the Purple Cow party which contested the 2019 elections on a highly reactionary ticket. If this is true, then eNCA is doomed for good!"

While the channel isn't forthcoming on the appointment, Pillay's recent tweets may raise questions of a link.

